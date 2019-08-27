Meeting called to investigate Troy police-involved shooting of Edson Thevenin

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy City Council is calling a meeting to examine how the city went about hiring a legal expert to take another look at the internal report in the police-involved shooting of Edson Thevenin.

Earlier in the month, a report was released that alleged the officer who shot Thevenin lied in his testimony among other things.

The city attorney told NEWS10 ABC the internal report was reviewed and was found to have flaws and inconsistencies. The council has requested a copy of the review but has not received one, yet.

NEWS10 reached out to the city about next week’s meeting but has not heard back.