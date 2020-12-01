Meet Crossgates Santa this year at his socially distanced workshop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crossgates Mall is welcoming Santa Claus back this year in a safe and healthy holiday environment. By appointment only, visitors can meet Santa at his workshop where he is safely distanced behind plexiglass.

Upon arrival, all visitors will be required to wear a face mask and complete a wellness screening.

Once this screening is complete, visitors will be escorted to socially separated waiting areas. Due to COVID-19 occupancy regulations, a maximum of six visitors will be permitted per visit.

Guests are only permitted to take off their face mask during the time of their photo.

“The kids have really liked it, they like the whole idea of seeing the magic and seeing into santa’s workshop, they like the idea of coming into here and being able to update their lists and have that experience,” said Capital Photo Owner Jim Valentino.

Taking safety measures one step further, they installed a MERV-11 air circulation system.

Photo sessions with Santa will be videotaped so they may be shared with family members. They also have a Zoom call option for those who don’t want to do an in-person visit.