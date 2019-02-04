Mechanicville schools wants public input finding a new Superintendent

A local school district wants your input finding a new Superintendent. The Mechanicville City School District Board of Education is asking what traits and qualities people would like to see in the next Superintendent.

If you are a parent, student, staff member or resident of the district, you can share your thoughts on this online survey.

The current Superintendent, Dr. Michael McCarthy, has been serving the district for the last 29 years. He was the High School principal for 13 years before becoming Superintendent. He held that post for 16 years.

BOCES District Superintendent James Dexter is assisting in the search for a replacement. He has helped in 25 superintendent searches. 

The district currently has a posting for an interim Superintendent job.
 

