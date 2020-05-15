Mechanicville School District facing budget cuts

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — The Mechanicville School District is proposing 12 staff cuts for this upcoming school year. Superintendent Bruce Potter said it’s due, in part, to COVID-19.

“It’s a loss anytime you cut any positions. Fortunately we will be losing many of the positions through attrition,” explained Potter. “But still regardless if it’s secretarial or support, or classroom teacher through retirement, It’s still a loss of a position. So it’s gonna have an impact on us.”

That impact— bigger class sizes.

“Increased class sizes from 19-24 kids or from 20-25, there is nothing in the research that would lead us to believe that the outcomes are going to suffer because of it. But in the same breath, anytime you reduce faculty, that’s not a positive thing.”

The positions that are proposed to be cut include some high school faculty members, 3 secretaries, and 5 elementary teachers— reducing a section of grades 1 through 5 in the district.

Most of the employees in these positions are retiring and the district will not be filling their spots to save money. The budget is just over $28 million dollars.

“We are saving approximately 1.7 million dollars through the budget for a variety of savings,” said Potter.

According to Superintendent Potter, when it comes to art and athletic programs, cuts will not be made.

A zoom virtual coffee chat will be held to present the annual budget to the community before the board votes on the budget May 21.

Statewide, school budget voting will be held on June 9 through absentee ballots.

