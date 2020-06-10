Breaking News
NY Legislature votes to repeal 50-A, a law that protected police discipline records

Mechanicville rallies together for change

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People in Mechanicville rallied together for a peaceful protest against police brutality. 

The protest took place at Tallmadge Park. During the rally, people shared their personal stories and even took a knee for a moment of silence. 

Mechanicville Police were also in attendance, supporting protesters as they marched through the city.  

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak