Mechanicville rallies together for change

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People in Mechanicville rallied together for a peaceful protest against police brutality.
The protest took place at Tallmadge Park. During the rally, people shared their personal stories and even took a knee for a moment of silence.
Mechanicville Police were also in attendance, supporting protesters as they marched through the city.
