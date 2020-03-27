Mechanicville rallies to feed students while meal program is temporarily shut down

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville community is stepping up to keep district students fed while the meal program is temporarily shutdown.

The meal program is currently suspended until Monday. The school district learned Wednesday night that a recent visitor to the district office tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Bruce Potter says the meal program is essential while regular school is cancelled.

“We have a highly socioeconomic disenfranchised population, about 50 percent,” Potter told News10.

That means nearly 700 students in the district are food insecure.

Local businesses and volunteers have made it possible for the district to hand out 200 lunches on Friday.

Potter wrote on the district’s Facebook page, “Special thank you to Glenn Read of Allegra Albany, Mike Rabbit of Main Street Barbershop, Mike & Marcy Raucci, Larry Grayson & Scott Rinaldi of The Endzone, the Elks Club, and Jason Goman for organizing this!”

For any district family experiencing need for meal support: City residents should contact the Mechanicville Area Community Services Center.

Town of Halfmoon residents should contact the Supervisors office at 518.371.7410 ext 2200.

LATEST STORIES: