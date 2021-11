MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville police are looking for a teen girl who ran away.

Police said 13-year-old Aundrea Jordan Moore was last seen on Saturday at a friend’s house in Schuylerville. She was wearing a black zip up sweatshirt with blue jeans and black Nike sneakers.

If you have seen her, you’re asked to contact Mechanicville police.