Mechanicville investigating fake Snapchat accounts that ‘preyed’ on students

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The principal of Mechanicville Jr./Sr. High School sent a letter to parents warning them of the dangers of social media.

Principal Mike Mitchell said fake Snapchat accounts are being made with other students’ names, and it interferes with the safety of students. He said those students are “being preyed upon on social media.”

Mitchell said an investigation is being conducted, and the repercussions or discipline a student will face if they are found to be creating fake accounts, include:

criminal charges;

school suspension;

expulsion

In his letter, the principal asked for parents’ help and encouraged them to talk to and educate their children on the dangers of social media sites like Snapchat that do not have any privacy restrictions.

In addition, the school district is talking with organizations that give presentations to parents and students about the dangers of social media.

In closing his letter, Principal Mitchell suggested parents monitor their child’s social media accounts, and “due to the lack of security/privacy and ability for anyone to make a fake account under your child’s name, I strongly recommend eliminating Snapchat from your child’s phone.”

