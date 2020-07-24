Mechanicville CSD releases first draft of fall reopening plan

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville City School District released the first draft of its school reopening guidelines before the next meeting.

Grades K through 6 will be in-person learning every day while Grades 7 through 12 will be on a hybrid program where in-person learning will be every other day.

Special education students will also be in-person learning every day.

The district’s next public meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27.

