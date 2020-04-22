Mechanicville Area Community Services Center helping those in need amid coronavirus

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Food Pantries of the Capital District, along with the Regional Food Banks, have been working around the clock to make sure everyone has food on the table.

Organizers of the Mechanicville Area Community Services Center says it takes a village to feed those in need. Volunteers are first in charge of buying food from the Regional Food Bank. The Food Pantries of the Capital District then delivers the food to various locations. The food is then packed and sorted for the community to pick-up.

Valerie Luciano was laid off from her cleaning job due to COVID-19. She says it’s been really hard to get by until she goes back to work. Her family has been receiving groceries at her doorstep from MACSC.

Luciano says she depends on the food more than ever.

“The Mechanicville Community Center has been tremendously helpful. Samatha has been helping me get my relief money, and they have been helping my son. My son has autism, so they have been helping me even more,” she said.

Wesley Forman, of Mechanicville, and his family have been struggling when it comes to money. His wife and daughter run a daycare and due to the coronavirus, it is now closed. Forman says with no money coming in, it is hard to constantly be buying groceries regualry.

“With the money not being there right now, it’s hard. Prices at the grocery store have gone up, so it makes it really hard to get the essentials and stuff you need for your home,” he said.

Melissa Salvadore, a Mechanicville teacher, says it’s important for people to know they are not alone during this crisis.

“Right now is not a time to be embarrassed or concerned about where you’re getting the resources from. It is just important to make sure you get them for your family,” she said.

Forman says MACSC is a great place.

“People should not be afraid to call their food bank or community centers. Everyone should come down, get help, and if you don’t need it, you can give it to others,” he said.

Organizers of the Mechanicville Area Community Center say they are standing by their motto, it takes a community.

