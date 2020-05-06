Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Meals delivered to Albany Academy faculty, staff

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of the Albany Academies Leadership Team began delivering Italian dinners to faculty and staff at their homes.

The dinners were prepared by the school’s chefs. They included enough pasta, bread, salad and dessert for four people.

Deliveries will continue on Thursday.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak