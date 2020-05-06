Meals delivered to Albany Academy faculty, staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of the Albany Academies Leadership Team began delivering Italian dinners to faculty and staff at their homes.
The dinners were prepared by the school’s chefs. They included enough pasta, bread, salad and dessert for four people.
Deliveries will continue on Thursday.
