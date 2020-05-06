Meals delivered to Albany Academy faculty, staff

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The Warren County Tourism Department has assembled a task force of business owners, from hotels to restaurants to attractions, to work on rules to be followed in getting a summer season up and running for the county in light of COVID-19.

While that task force works out rules, it is also looking at what attractions within the county are the most enticing to the travelers visiting the North Country. Right now, hiking trails cap that list off at the top.