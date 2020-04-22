Meal sites, homeless shelters expect rising need amid COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Food pantries are seeing an influx of folks who typically didn’t need the assistance in the past. Those who work to feed the hungry and help house them are growing concerned that if things don’t turn around soon, there could be a rising wave of homeless and hungry that we haven’t seen in our lifetime.

Pastor Charlie Muller of Victory Christian Church was busy Wednesday unloading a truckload of snacks. The pretzels and veggie chips were all kindly donated by Scott Earle, local owner of Prestige Services, a vending company based in Halfmoon.

The snacks are to be delivered to the elderly, veterans and children in local group homes.

It’s been Pastor Muller’s longtime mission to feed hungry people in the Capital Region. But since the coronavirus pandemic, he’s been seeing new, unfamiliar faces at his meal locations. He said people are now driving from outside Albany to go to his meal sites.

“People are driving in. Driving in from different places.”

“Homelessness and hunger. Two sides of the same coin; they go hand-in-hand,” said Liz Hitt, Executive Director at Homeless and Travelers Aid Society.

Hitt said she and others who assist the homeless are now bracing for when COVID-19 financial safeguards come to an end, especially the temporary freeze on evictions in New York State.

Anya: “Are you concerned that there might be a whole new wave of people who never found themselves in this situation before?”

Liz: “Vastly concerned. Of people that are hitting food sites, meal centers, homeless shelters. It might be October when we see that full tidal wave of need actually hit us, but it’s coming.”

Anya: “Are we prepared for that?”

Hitt: “New York State is a little bit more, in being prepared. We are all going to be hit coast to coast, and we just have to see how that pans out.”

If you or someone you care about is in need of help with food, here’s a link to the Food Pantries of the Capital District: https://www.thefoodpantries.org/

