MCSPCA looking to find Layla the ‘occasionally grumpy cat’ a forever home

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MCSPCA) is looking to find a forever home for one of their longtime residents, Layla.

The organization describes Layla as a 7-year-old female cat that has been with the organization for over a year while waiting for a new home.

“Layla needs a special home as she’s not always the friendliest of cats, but our team has realized that she will eventually warm up to the right person.”, said Jan Zumbolo, President of the Montgomery County SPCA Board of Directors. “We’re proud of the fact that the MCSPCA will care for every adoptable animal for as long as it takes to get them a home. Our hope is to get Layla the exposure she deserves and hopefully find a good fit so she can get out of the shelter as soon as possible.”

The organization even developed a “personal ad” for Layla in the hopes of finding her the forever home she deserves. The ad reads:

“Single, fixed, independent, occasionally grumpy multi-colored feline seeks permanent, loving and patient home filled with care, cat toys and mutual respect of boundaries. Those not seeking to start a family but relish occasional rejection encouraged to apply.”

For more information on Layla and other available cats and dogs available for adoption, please check the organization’s website here.

