Mayor Sheehan orders removal of Albany’s Philip Schuyler statue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mayor Kathy Sheehan signed an executive order on Thursday directing the removal of a statue depicting Maj. Gen. Philip Schuyler from Albany City Hall.

Schuyler was reportedly Albany’s largest slave-owner in his day.

“It has become clear that now is the time to act and confront the unfortunate history of our nation.” Kathy Sheehan

Mayor of Albany

“With all that we have seen, the pain in the community, the trauma in the community, i thought it was something that couldn’t wait,” Sheehan said.

Sheehan’s order directs the Department of General Services to whatever steps necessary to remove the statue as soon as possible and give it to a museum or other historical institution for future display. It also orders Schuyler’s name to be removed from the plinth, and includes a provision for an engineering study to determine its structural integrity.

Sheehan said the statue’s removals has been a topic of conversation for about a year.

“I was mindful that the message this sends to some of our employees coming in to see a statue that means something very different to them than it does potentially to others,” Sheehan said.

LATEST STORIES