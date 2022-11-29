Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is hosting a tree lighting ceremony in Academy Park to usher in the holiday season.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is hosting a tree lighting ceremony in Academy Park to usher in the holiday season. The tree lighting ceremony will kick off at 4:45 p.m. with a concert by Amy Heebner on the carillon.

At 5:30 p.m. Mayor Sheehan, members of the Albany Tulip Court, and city officials will light the tree. There will be free doughnuts and hot drinks from Cider Belly Doughnuts and cookies baked by Albany High culinary students.

After the tree lighting, the Albany High School Albanettes and Troubadours will be performing live music. The event will run until 7 p.m.