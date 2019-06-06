Mayor Patrick Madden to declare first-ever Pride Month in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Patrick Madden joined by local officials, community leaders, and municipal staff for a mayoral proclamation signing ceremony declared June 2019 as the first-ever Pride Month in the City of Troy.

The proclamation recognizes and celebrates the rights of equality and freedom secured through the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender movement, and the organizations and advocates who work to promote the well-being of those affected by discrimination based on gender identity and expression.

The ceremony will took place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday June 6th at Troy City Hall located at 433 River Street in Troy.

Every June, communities across the United States celebrate Pride Month and the people who fight to secure equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer-identified individuals who experienced discrimination and have historically been disenfranchised of rights afforded to other Americans.