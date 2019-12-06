Mayor frustrated with spike in tows after snow emergency

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 200 vehicles were towed during the snow emergency in the City of Albany. Mayor Kathy Sheehan said she’s puzzled about the spike in tows compared to last year.

“We’re open to suggestions, but we already do many of the things that people call and ask us to do,” Sheehan said.

With outlets such as Nixle, which is a list of parking restrictions that is sent out in a text, to Facebook and Twitter, the mayor said they’re doing their part to get the word out.

“They’ll say, ‘Well, you should have a way of texting me.’ Well, we do. Sign up for Nixle, you’ll get an alert, but our residents need to proactively engage so that they can get the alert,” Sheehan said.

One thing the mayor said she’s proud of is the work of her Department of General Services.

“They continue to show up for those shifts and get out there and continue to move the snow,” Sheehan said.

The mayor also said she hopes neighbors knock on each others’ doors to warn each other during snow emergencies.