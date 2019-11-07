Mayor-elect: Amsterdam is in a tough spot but can turn things around

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Incoming Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti says he has big plans to make changes to the most financially distressed city in the state.

The Independence Party candidate and lifelong resident gave up his life in business and writing for the new job in public service.

He says the city has a major problem with blight. Cinquanti hopes to use a multi-pronged approach to go after blight, by not only knocking buildings down, but looking for aid and grants to assist in revitalizing old buildings.

#Amsterdam has a new mayor in town. Meet lifelong resident Michael Cinquanti. We discuss his plans for the future of the most financially strapped city in New York, cutting down on urban blight, and investing a new $10 million grant across Amsterdam. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/pSWvF0kKIr — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) November 7, 2019

I love Amsterdam. We’re at a crossroads, we can do great things in this city. We’re in a great spot in a lot of ways and we’re in a tough spot in a lot of ways. I want to try to get rid of those tough spots and take advantage of the good ones. Mayor-elect Michael Cinquanti

Cinquanti says he want’s to cut down as much as possible on city spending.

“We’re going to make sure before we go asking taxpayers for another dime, we’re spending every dime we’ve got as efficiently as possible,” Cinquanti said.