Mayfield, NY helping tornado ravaged Mayfield, KY with donation of $86,000

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff told NEWS10 ABC that what’s become known as “Mayfield Helping Mayfield” has resulted in $86,000 in donations.

Sheriff Rich Giardino says when he saw the devastation a tornado caused in Mayfield, Kentucky on December 10 he felt compelled to do something.

“You know, we have a Mayfield in Fulton County, and it was a simple idea.”

He says he called his town supervisor and mayor, and they told him they were on board. Giardino says donations have poured in from across the country and even Canada.

Thanks to a connection with the Sheriff in Mayfield, Kentucky, Giardino says a fund has been set up so that the financial donations will go toward things that can’t be covered by state and federal funding alone. Things such as housing, repairs, deductibles for vehicles, and even mental health care.

Mayfield, Kentucky Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that her community is deeply grateful for the generosity and kindness, saying, “I would like to say from the bottom of our hearts such a sincere thank you to the people of Mayfield, New York.”

Mayor O’Nan says the town just celebrated the groundbreaking of five new homes. But she says temporary housing remains a challenge as their goal is to get families back to town and that every donation is gratefully received.

As for the kindness of the people of Mayfield, New York, O’Nan said, “We probably don’t know anyone from there. We may never meet anyone from there, but we are sister cities from now on as far as I’m concerned.”

Financial donations are still being accepted and can be sent to:

Fulton Co. Sheriffs Association

C/O Fulton co sheriffs office

P.O. BOX 20

Johnstown, N.Y. 12095