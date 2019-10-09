Mavis Tire accused of falsifying business records related to Schoharie limo crash

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to court documents released by the Schoharie District Attorney’s Office, a Saratoga Springs Mavis Discount Tire is accused of falsifying business records related to the limo involved in the deadly Schoharie crash.

The DA’s office says a former employee at the South Broadway location told them that he did not perform the DMV inspection but provided the New York State DMV inspection sticker needed for the inspection. He also stated that the limousine was occasionally linked on paperwork as a 2002 Excursion and a P350.

According to court documents, certain services were submitted on invoices for ones actually performed, in order for the “store to meet sales quotas established by the corporate office.”

Last week, a judge in the Schoharie limo case approved a request by the DA’s office to release this potentially exculpatory grand jury materials to the defense. Exculpatory means those materials could be in favor of the defense.

Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limousine in the fatal Schoharie crash, has pleaded not guilty to 20 counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Hussain’s attorney Lee Kindlon says the new information provided by the District Attorney’s office “further exonerates Hussain.”

Kindlon says the defense has filed a motion for dismissal based on these new grand jury materials.

News10 ABC called the media relations corporate office for Mavis for comment and have not heard back.