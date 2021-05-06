Master It with Mary: How to make an indoor succulent garden for Mom

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Flowers are the traditional Mother’s Day gift, but succulents are an alternative that will brighten her day and last a lot longer. They’re low maintenance, don’t require a lot of water, and can be planted in just about anything.

Here’s how to make an indoor succulent garden that will make the perfect gift for Mom.

Choose your container. You’re better off choosing a pot with drainage holes, but you can plant succulents in cute mugs or teacups, or you can make a terrarium inside a glass globe. If you use a planter without drainage, be sure to add about two inches of pebbles to the bottom to allow excess water to drain out of the soil and prevent root rot. The potting mix you choose is important. You want a well-drained soil, like an indoor cactus mix, lightly pre-moistened. Choose several succulents of different sizes and colors to create interest. Remove them from the pot and loosen up the root ball, exposing the roots. Nestle the plant in the soil, and be sure the plants are about an inch apart from each other. Now, the fun part! You can decorate your little garden with moss, shells, figurines, or pretty stones. Be sure to tell mom not to overwater the succulents (use a spray bottle) and make sure they get some sun.

Happy Mother’s Day!