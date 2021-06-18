Master it with Mary: Homemade snacks for Dad

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) Sunday is Dad’s big day and if you don’t know what to get him, News10’s Mary Wilson shows us a twist on some classic munchies he’s sure to love.

Dads can be tricky to shop for, but these tasty homemade snacks—spiced nuts, beef jerky, and gourmet popcorn—may just be the way to his heart!

Teryaki Beef Jerky:

Ingredients

1 lb. round steak, cut into strips

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup soy sauce

Splash of teriyaki sauce

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

Dash of crushed red pepper

Directions

Whisk together marinade ingredients and submerge beef strips in it. Let marinate overnight. Use your air fryer’s dehydrator setting and dehydrate for 6 to 8 hours.

Glazed Snack Mix

Ingredients

2 cups mixed nuts

2 cups pretzel twists

1 tbsp. butter, melted

3 tbsp. brown sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Dash of cayenne powder

2 tbsp. maple syrup

Sea salt

Directions

Spread the nuts on a baking sheet and roast in a 350ºF oven for 10 minutes. In a bowl, mix together the melted butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, cayenne, and maple syrup. Add the warm nuts, and then mix in the salt and pretzels. Spread the mix back on the baking sheet and return to the oven for 12 minutes. Finish with sea salt.

Gourmet Peanut Butter Popcorn

Ingredients

1/4 cup popcorn kernels

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

2 tbs. chocolate peanut butter

Pinch of salt

Directions

Put vegetable oil in a sauce pan over medium-high heat. Add popcorn kernels and cover the pot immediately. Allow kernels to pop until you hear a 2 second pause between popping. Remove from heat and put popcorn in a large bowl.

In the same pan, heat honey, maple syrup and sugar over medium heat. Saratoga Food Tours offers a Father’s Day gift box that you can buy online and pick up in person on Saturday. I’m using the locally made chocolate peanut butter and honey from the box. Remove from heat once it starts to bubble up. Pour it over the popcorn and stir. Let it cool and finish with some sea salt.

All these snack store well in airtight containers, perfect for a dad on the go!

Happy Father’s Day!