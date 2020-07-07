Massachusetts gyms, arts, entertainment businesses enter Phase Three of reopening

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, gyms, movie theaters, museums and other enclosed venues in Massachussets got the green light to move into Phase Three of reopening.

The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield is setting up an outdoor stage for the musical “Godspell” on August 6. The show will run throughout the month of August and there will be seven shows a week. Officials said guests will be seated with their own parties and distanced from other guests.

Katie Maguire, the Berkshire Theatre Group Artistic Director and CEO, said the show must go on, and it’s time to bring back live entertainment.

“Our lives depend on culture here and our lives depend on it economically. Our lives also depend on it spiritually,” said Maguire.

Maguire said actors will be 10 feet apart from one another on the stage. The theatre opened it’s box office for people to start purchasing tickets online or over the phone.

Officials said they are urging people to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

“We are hoping [tourists] will be smart and wear their masks when they come to the theatre. Everyone will be socially distanced, including the actors on the stage,” said Maguire.

Along with arts and entertainment businesses, gyms can also reopen. Jim Ramondetta, the owner of Berkshire Nautilus, said with new protocols in place, he is waiting to reopen.

“One of the new regulations is to participate in cardiovascular exercises without a mask, it’s going to require 14 foot spacing and partitions,” said Ramondetta.

Ramondetta said every guest will need to sign a waiver form. Social distancing will be enforced and only 40% capacity is currently allowed.

Each machine will have disinfectant next to it. Ramondetta said staff will also be in charge of wiping and cleaning down machines.

“People who are coming back are not only excited to get their exercise back but really to meet and greet. Many people love getting together for the social aspect of the workout. Our goal is to make sure it’s safe,” said Ramondetta.

The Berkshire Nautilus is set to open this upcoming Monday.

