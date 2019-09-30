Mass. vape shop owners file suit over e-cig ban

BOSTON (NEWS10) — Some vape shop owners are suing Massachusetts over the strict temporary ban on all vape products in the state.

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker announced the four-month emergency ban in response to the hundreds of illnesses and several deaths linked to vaping.

Shop owners called the move unconstitutional and are worried about the impact on business.

A similar move to sue the state of New York over a three-month emergency ban of flavored e-liquids has already failed.

Last week, a judge struck down a request for a temporary restraining order on the ban.

