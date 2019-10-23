Mass. lawmakers consider age restriction on tackle football

BOSTON (NEWS10) — Massachusetts lawmakers are tackling a tough proposal that would put an age restriction on tackle football.

The question: should the government put an age restriction on the contact sport or is it an overstep?

The battle over banning youth tackle football has reached the state house. Parents do not want their government telling them when their kids can play football.

A bill being considered on Beacon Hill would prevent kids from playing tackle football until the eighth grade in Massachusetts. If passed, the law would be the first of its kind in the nation.

Angela Harrison said when her father played football in high school and college, he had Stage 4 Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy , or CTE, when he died in 2016. She is advocating for the bill.

“I just feel like it’s something that I have to do as a mom,” she said.

But those looking to sack the bill said youth football has never been safer and changes are being made to protect players.

“Tackle football is good for our communities, and our local volunteers are making changes. They’re making vast changes to make the sport safer.”

Those against the bill also presented 10,000 signatures from Massachusetts residents hoping to save youth tackle football and said the decision whether a kid is too young to play should be up to the parents.