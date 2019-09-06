Mass. lawmaker proposes vape buyback program

BOSTON (NEWS10) — A Massachusetts lawmaker has a new proposal to help cut down on vaping among high schoolers and to bring in more revenue for education.

Rep. Paul Brodeur said the vaping devices confiscated from students at area schools would be sent back to the manufacturer for a refund. That money would then be invested into vaping prevention, enforcement and education.

Brodeur said the buyback program would send a clear message that the state is not interested in vape businesses making a profit off teenagers.