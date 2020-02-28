Interactive Radar

Mass. governor attends Berkshire Innovation Center ribbon cutting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Berkshire County received a visit from Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday to cut the ribbon on the brand new Berkshire Innovation Center in Pittsfield.

The $13.7 million center will help accelerate innovation and growth while creating jobs and supporting existing companies.

The 22,000 sq. ft. facility will include a 3D printing lab, a virtual simulation lab as well as a biotech lab, classrooms and a conference room.

