Mass. governor activates National Guard for COVID-19 response

BOSTON (NEWS10) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is activating the National Guard to support the COVID-19 response.
The state has authorized the activation of up to 2,000 members to assist in supporting requests from municipalities.
Baker said the National Guard will help with everything from equipment requests to warehousing and other duties. Local municipalities can submit requests for assistance through the Emergency Management Agency.
Massachusetts has over 300 cases of COVID-19.
