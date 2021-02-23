Mass food distributions set for Albany Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York have food distribution events planned for the remainder of this week:

Wednesday, February 24 at 230 Green Street in Albany at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, February 25 at Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club at 501 4th Avenue in Troy at 9:30 a.m.

Friday, February 26 at Macedonia Baptist Church at 26 Wilson Avenue in Albany at 9:30 a.m.

Food from the Regional Food Bank gets packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations before the distributions start. They’re looking for more volunteers who can safely help with the program by showing up at 8:15 a.m. to help with setting-up and handing out food. Contact Catholic Charities via email or telephone to talk with someone about volunteering.

As the COVID-19 crisis wears on, residents in Albany and Rensselaer Counties continue facing food insecurity alongside concerns about shutdowns and layoffs. Distributions are open to everyone without any requirement to register. Lines will be available for those in cars and those on foot, though they ask people not to show up before 9:30 a.m.

Catholic Charities and Regional Food Bank have been holding “drive-thru food pantries” like these since the pandemic began. Along with local community partners, they say they gave out over a thousand tons—that’s 2 million pounds—of fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable food in 2020.