Mass food distribution in Albany, Monday February 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, February 7, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany is partnering with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, CDPHP and the Capital District Area Labor Federation for a mass food distribution at the Metropolitan Church. It comes as COVID concerns and financial stress across the past year have created food insecurity and hunger among Capital Region residents, exacerbated by the increased cost of groceries and utilities alike.

The distribution is part of Catholic Charities’ outreach initiative, CC MOVE, and is an effort to provide supplemental and emergency food in areas with limited access to services. The February 7 event is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two lines: a drive-through line and a walk-in line. Distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. after food items are packaged by volunteers.

In 2021, Catholic Charities and partnering organizations together hosted 114 distributions, providing 2.3 million pounds of food to people in the Capital Region and outlying areas. It took upwards of 5,000 volunteers to help over 227,000 people get food – surpassing the 125,000 people served through the initiative in 2020.

Catholic Charities has seven drive-through pantries scheduled at this time:

2/15 – Macedonia Baptist Church 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany at 9:30

2/17 – Centro Civico 143 E. Main Street, Amsterdam at 9:30

2/22 – Watervliet High School 1245 Hillside Drive, Watervliet at 9:30

2/24 – 833 Broadway 833 Broadway Parking Lot, Albany at 9:30

2/25 – Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School 15 Mountain Road, Ravena at 10:00

2/28 – 230 Green Street 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30

3/1 – Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church 119 Reid Street, Fort Plain at 10:00

The Metropolitan Baptist Church, which will play host to the February 7 distribution, is located at 105 Second Street in Albany. Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m. to package donations. Any questions may be directed to Catholic Charities at (518) 935-8774.