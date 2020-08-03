Marylou Whitney auction raises $400,000 for Backstretch Clinic

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday’s Whitney Day at the Saratoga Race Course, the Marylou Whitney Collection Auction closed. The online auction bringing in $400,000 to benefit the Saratoga Backstretch Clinic.

John Hendrickson, Marylou Whitney’s husband, donated approximately 1,500 pieces of his late wife’s items for the Marylou Whitney Collection Auction. After seeing its popularity, Hendrickson added an additional 220 items.

The earnings will benefit the new facility being built on the Backstretch of the Saratoga Race Course that will house a new medical center, run by Saratoga Hospital and the Backstretch Employee Service Team.

In an interview with NEWS10 in June, Hendrickson said he’s committed to getting the clinic built and if the auction doesn’t raise enough for the project, he will fund what’s left himself.

“I like to think of myself as a man that gets things done so this will be built whether the proceeds total the cost, I will pay the rest of it out of pocket if it doesn’t,” said Hendrickson.

The online auction ran from Monday, July 27 – Saturday, Aug. 1.

In addition to the $400,000, the auction is still calculating extra donations made in Whitney’s name.

