Martin Shkreli sues over ouster from pharmaceutical company

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2015, file photo, Martin Shkreli, the former hedge fund manager under fire for buying a pharmaceutical company and ratcheting up the price of a life-saving drug, is escorted by law enforcement agents in New York, after being taken into custody following a securities probe. Pharmaceutical honcho Shkreli has been […]

NEW YORK (AP) — Imprisoned pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli has sued three executives at a company he started, saying they illegally ousted him and defrauded the company of millions of dollars.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in Manhattan federal court. It seeks unspecified damages.

Shkreli was dubbed the Pharma Bro and is perhaps best known for boosting the price of a life-saving drug by more than 5,000% and trolling his critics on social media while he worked at Retrophin.

He was convicted in August 2017 of fraud related to his handling of hedge fund investments and Retrophin stock but brashly predicted he’d never go to prison.

The 36-year-old Shkreli is serving a seven-year sentence at a low-security prison complex.