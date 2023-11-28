ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Price Chopper/Market 32 has finalized the purchase of the leases, store equipment, and fixtures of the five former ShopRite stores in the Capital Region. Several Capital Region ShopRites closed on Saturday, November 18, including locations in Albany, Colonie, Niskayuna, Slingerlands, and North Greenbush.

While the company is still evaluating all its options, it plans to convert the Niskayuna and North Greenbush locations into Market 32s. The Slingerlands location is intended to be marketed for sublease, and plans for the Albany and Colonie locations are still being had.

The new Market 32 stores would look to create more options for customers, provide workers with a chance to transfer to more convenient locations, and more. The company says they do not intend to operate the gas stations.

“Our Market 32 brand has been extremely well received and this gives us an excellent opportunity to expand our footprint in the Capital Region, provide our customers with the shopping experience they are looking for and our teammates with career growth opportunities right here in our hometown,” said Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper/Market 32 president, who celebrated the grand reopenings of the chain’s 39th and 40th Market 32s in Rutland and West Rutland, Vermont last month.