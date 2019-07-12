Marijuana plants found growing in VT Statehouse flower beds

MONTPELIER, Vt. (CNN) – There’s a mystery in the Vermont Statehouse gardens.

On Monday, Capitol Police got a report of hemp or marijuana plants growing in the flower beds.

Police found 34 of the plants and removed them.

The chief said the plants are not a part of the state’s horticultural plan.

“The beds are maintained — as you can see — very well by Buildings and General Services. They really know how to run a flower bed. It’s an impressive display every year but I don’t think they included this in their annual rollout,” Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei said.

Romei says they don’t plan to test the plants since there’s nobody to prosecute if they are marijuana.

He says they’ve made similar discoveries in the garden beds in previous years.