Marijuana dispensaries to make free hand sanitizer for hospitals

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — As the pandemic continues, products like hand sanitizer are flying off the shelves.
To fill that void, dispensaries like Theory Wellness and Berkshire Roots plan to produce hand-sanitizer for hospitals in need.
It’s a part of a partnership with the Commonwealth Dispensary Association and the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association.
Although recreational sales have come to a halt, they say this contribution will not interfere with current medical sales.
