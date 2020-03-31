Marijuana dispensaries to make free hand sanitizer for hospitals

Live Now
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — As the pandemic continues, products like hand sanitizer are flying off the shelves.   

To fill that void, dispensaries like Theory Wellness and Berkshire Roots plan to produce hand-sanitizer for hospitals in need. 

It’s a part of a partnership with the Commonwealth Dispensary Association and the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association. 

Although recreational sales have come to a halt, they say this contribution will not interfere with current medical sales.    

