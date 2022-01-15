Maria College delays start of Spring 2022 semester

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The start of the Spring 2022 semester at Maria College has been delayed by one week due to current COVID-19 rates in the Capital Region. It comes as Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday 49,027 positive cases in New York State, down from Surge-High 90,132 on January 7.

Updates from Maria College are as follows:

  • Weekend courses will begin on January 22 and January 23.
  • All other classes will begin Monday, January 24.
  • Information regarding the start of clinical placements will be shared by the Department of Nursing in the coming days.

Students should check their emails for extra updates on the delay.

