Maria College delays start of Spring 2022 semester

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The start of the Spring 2022 semester at Maria College has been delayed by one week due to current COVID-19 rates in the Capital Region. It comes as Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday 49,027 positive cases in New York State, down from Surge-High 90,132 on January 7.

Updates from Maria College are as follows:

Weekend courses will begin on January 22 and January 23.

All other classes will begin Monday, January 24.

Information regarding the start of clinical placements will be shared by the Department of Nursing in the coming days.

Students should check their emails for extra updates on the delay.