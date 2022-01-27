Maria College searching for next president

Gamble

Current President Thomas J. Gamble, Ph.D., who announced his retirement in October 2021 (Maria College)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maria College has launched the search for its next president. Current President Thomas J. Gamble, Ph.D. announced his retirement in October 2021.

The college is working with national search firm, Academic Search, to find its next leader. The Board of Trustees and Search Committee gathered feedback from faculty and staff to develop a leadership profile and timeline for the search. Academic Search is currently putting together a pool of candidates between now and February 28.  

“Maria is doing well thanks to the leadership of Dr. Gamble and the dedication of our faculty and staff to the success of our students,” said Board of Trustees President Mary Jo LaPosta, Ph.D. “Our future is bright, our mission is strong, and we look forward to welcoming a new leader to this wonderful community in 2022.” 

The college is looking for an entrepreneurial leader who will be mission-focused, results-oriented, innovative, and collaborative in advancing the mission and vision of Maria College. This person would also strengthen the college’s ability to serve students and meet the changes in higher education over the next 10 years.  

Maria College is a small, non-profit, Catholic institution offering various degrees in healthcare and liberal arts. To learn more about the position and the application process, you can visit the Maria College website.

