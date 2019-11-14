March of Dimes at local dealership to promote National Prematurity Awareness Month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — November is National Prematurity Awareness Month. Now, many are working hard to learn more about the maternal and infant health crisis.

According to the March of Dimes Report Card, about 1 in 10 babies are born preterm, and about 40,000 are born preterm each year. For the fourth year in a row, the premature birth rate has increased.

Local St. Peters massage therapist, Mary Beth Halayko, works in the NICU focusing on babies feet. She said that desensitizing their heels makes them more comfortable so they can put their feet on the ground instead of just their toes, which effects their overall core balance positively.

“It’s really amazing to see the changes in these infants as they grow and as they are impacted positively,” she described. “The more interventions you can get early in life, the more success children will have later on in life.”

The March of Dimes was at DeNooyer Chevrolet in Albany on Thursday with information for anybody looking to get involved.

National Prematurity Day is November 17.