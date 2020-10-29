Manufacturing leaders and local students participate in virtual Manufacturing Day

(NEWS10) – Nearly 100 9th and 10th graders and manufacturing industry partners from Fort Miller, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, and more participated in a virtual Manufacturing Day.

Manufacturing Day is a nationwide celebration of modern manufacturing that aims to inspire future manufacturers.

This year the WSWHE BOCES Southern Adirondack PTECH (Pathways in Technology Early College High School) program in collaboration with SUNY Adirondack hosted a virtual Manufacturing day.

Manufacturing Day was virtual this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manufacturing day usually includes interactive tabeling, hands-on activities and demonstrations by area STEAM and manufacturing business, SUNY Adirondack professors and WSWHE BOCES instructors.

Although this year looked different, the goal was still the same: inspire students about the opportunities the industry has to offer.

LATEST STORIES