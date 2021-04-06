Manning Boulevard to be temporarily closed April 7

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A portion of Manning Boulevard in the City of Albany will be temporarily closed Wednesday due to maintenance being conducted on the pedestrian bridge connecting Colonie Street to Arbor Hill Elementary School.

The work will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Manning Boulevard between Lark Street and Arbor Drive will be closed to all traffic.

Detour signs will redirect motorists, and construction workers will be on each side of the bridge to direct pedestrians.

The road and bridge will be reopened once the project is complete.

