BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Autopsy results are in for a Bennington woman, but Vermont health officials said the details surrounding her death remain unclear.

The manner of 45-year-old Bridget Osgood’s death could not be determined.

In October 2019, Osgood’s body was found in the Roaring Branch River. The autopsy states she died because of a broken back.

How or why her body was in the river is unknown.