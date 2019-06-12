Mandatory boil water order issued following water main burst

Local

by: Louis Finley

Posted: / Updated:
Mandatory boil water order issued following water main burst

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews are repairing a water main break on Oakwood Avenue.

A mandatory boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Troy, including east of Burdett Avenue, including Pawling Avenue and Pinewoods Avenue, and all of Brunswick, North Greenbush, and Poestenkill.

A water tanker has been placed at the Walmart on Route 7 for people who need water. Residents need to bring their own water container.

The road is currently closed between Frear Park Road and Farrell Road. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes and observe detours. 

Officials say traffic will detour to Frear Park Road to North Lake Avenue to Liberty Road to Farrell Road.

Crews expect to be on scene for several more hours.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play