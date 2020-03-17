Man wanted for several crimes arrested in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man with six outstanding arrest warrants was captured in the city of Troy on Monday.

Jason Nesmith was accused of domestic violence in the city of Watervliet.

With the help of U.S. Marshals and the Capital Region CrimeStoppers hotline, police got a tip on where he’d be early Monday morning, and cops made the arrest shortly before 6 a.m.

Nesmith was sent to Albany County Jail without bail.

