Man wanted for questioning in Schenectady fire

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Schenectady are looking to speak to a local man as part of their investigation into a fire on Eagle Street.

Derek LaButta, 39, is being listed as a suspect, but investigators with the Schenectady Arson Task Force are hoping the public can help find him.

The fire started on October 11 at a vacant home on Eagle Street. The damage was so bad, it had to be taken down. Nearby homes were evacuated, but no one was hurt.

Anyone who knows how to contact LaButta or where he might be should contact police or go to the Schenectady Fire Department Station 1 Office on Veeder Avenue.