Man wanted for Murder in Fla. last seen in Gloversville; police seek public’s help

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Douglas R. Roe Jr

Douglas R. Roe Jr., 44, is alleged to have taken part in a murder in Clay County, Florida, in November 2019. He was last known to have been at a Third Avenue address in the City of Gloversville on Thursday, August 27, 2020. (Gloversville PD)

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a man wanted for Murder in the state of Florida but who was last seen in the City of Gloversville.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, a search warrant was executed at 61 Third Ave. in Gloversville in an attempt to locate Douglas R. Roe Jr. The 44-year old is alleged to have taken part in a murder in Clay County, Florida, in November 2019.

Police did not locate Roe Jr., but they have confirmed he was at the Third Avenue address Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sergeant’s Desk at the Gloversville Police Department at 518-773-4506.

Roe Jr. is considered dangerous, and he should not be approached.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga