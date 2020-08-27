Man wanted for Murder in Fla. last seen in Gloversville; police seek public’s help

Douglas R. Roe Jr., 44, is alleged to have taken part in a murder in Clay County, Florida, in November 2019. He was last known to have been at a Third Avenue address in the City of Gloversville on Thursday, August 27, 2020. (Gloversville PD)

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a man wanted for Murder in the state of Florida but who was last seen in the City of Gloversville.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, a search warrant was executed at 61 Third Ave. in Gloversville in an attempt to locate Douglas R. Roe Jr. The 44-year old is alleged to have taken part in a murder in Clay County, Florida, in November 2019.

Police did not locate Roe Jr., but they have confirmed he was at the Third Avenue address Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sergeant’s Desk at the Gloversville Police Department at 518-773-4506.

Roe Jr. is considered dangerous, and he should not be approached.

