Man walks into Albany Med with gunshot wound after shots fired call on Green Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department has confirmed Sunday a shots fired call came in around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night. According to reports, police responded to the area of 129 Green Street.

Physical evidence was obtained at the scene by Albany Police officers. Shortly after their response, a 19-year-old man reportedly walked into Albany Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the hip.

No suspects are in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact the Albany Police Department at (518) 462-8049.