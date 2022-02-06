Man walks into Albany Med with gunshot wound after shots fired call on Green Street

Local

by: Harrison Gereau

Posted: / Updated:

Trending on NEWS10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department has confirmed Sunday a shots fired call came in around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night. According to reports, police responded to the area of 129 Green Street.

Physical evidence was obtained at the scene by Albany Police officers. Shortly after their response, a 19-year-old man reportedly walked into Albany Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the hip.

No suspects are in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact the Albany Police Department at (518) 462-8049.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19