Man using walker hospitalized after being hit by car

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man using a wheeled walker was hit while attempting to cross Loudon Rd near Autopark Drive in Colonie Monday night, shortly after 9 p.m.

Witnesses told first responders that the victim allegedly tried to cross the road by suddenly entering into the path of the vehicle. Investigators say he was wearing dark colored clothing with no reflective material attached to it.

The victim, 76-year-old Anthony Hadden of Latham, was transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Colonie Police say right now neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.

The driver Zamuel Ryan, 19, of Averill Park, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a vehicle without proof of insurance.

Loudon Road was closed for about an hour.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any other information is asked to contact the Colonie Police Traffic Division at (518) 782-2620.