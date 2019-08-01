Man to be arraigned on indictment for killing wife while cleaning gun

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happening Thursday, the man who police say shot and killed his wife while cleaning out his gun is scheduled to be arraigned in Saratoga County Court.

Last year, New York State Police said Rosenbrock was performing maintenance on his legally possessed handgun when a shot was discharged and hit his wife, 34-year-old Ashley Rosenbrock.

A grand jury indicted Rosenbrock last week on a charge of manslaughter in the second degree. The indictment states that he “recklessly caused the death of another person.”

NEWS10 ABC will update this story with the latest information from court.