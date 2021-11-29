Man testifies against co-defendant in Troy quadruple homicide case

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The self-admitted accomplice in the 2017 Troy quadruple homicide testified against his co-defendant James White in Rensselaer County Court. Justin Mann had already pleaded guilty to four counts of second degree murder for the December 2017 killings.

Prosecutors allege that White, brutally murdered 5-year-old Shanise Myers, her brother 11-year-old Jeremiah Myers, and their mom 36-year-old Shanta Myers, as well as 22-year-old Brandi Mells.

Mann testified that White had threatened him with a knife to his throat, directing him to tie up the children and adults. And he has steadfastly claimed that it was White who killed them.

White maintains it was not he, but Mann who committed the quadruple homicide while White waited outside the apartment.

The prosecution claims the alleged perpetrators went to the family’s Lansingburgh apartment in order to steal a television and video games.

The case previously ended in a mistrial partly due to the pandemic. This time around James White is representing himself and there were several interruptions and even outbursts during White’s cross examination of his former friend.

Mann pushed back saying he didn’t recall much of his previous testimony, while White claimed it was all a “convenient lapse of memory.”

The judge overruled much of White’s objections. Mann, who is testifying as part of a deal with prosecutors also making his feelings known.

“This is crazy. I’m going to jail for something I didn’t do,” said Mann.

And then before being temporarily removed from the courtroom, Mann directly yelled at White saying, “Tell the people what really happened.”

White, was repeatedly admonished by the judge saying he could face contempt of court if he continued to making comments and ignoring the rules of the court.