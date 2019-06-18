Man suspected of killing Michaela MacVilla takes the stand during Fulton County trial

Daniel Nellis testified before a Fulton County jury Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. The 45-year-old is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Michaela MacVilla last fall.

MacVilla was last seen leaving work at Stewart’s in St. Johnsville in September, and was later found dead in a field not far from Nellis’s home.

Prosecutors painted Nellis as a short tempered man, who forced MacVilla into doing things she didn’t want to do.

Nellis maintained his innocence, saying prosecutors were making up a story.

“What did Michaela do to you that made you shoot her in the back of the head?” District Attorney Chad Brown asked Nellis on the stand.

Nellis fired back, ”I showed her nothing but compassion, and she made love with me.”